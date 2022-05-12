Mahesh Babu’s controversial statement on his reason for not working with Bollywood is now the hot topic of discussion in both, B-town as well as south industry. While some respect his decision, many are trolling the south Star for being disrespectful and egoistic. Amidst all these mishaps, a video of Shah Rukh Khan’s chivalrous answer to a question is now going viral on the internet.

Advertisement

For the unversed, during the promotions of the upcoming movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata movie, Mahesh Babu who was interacting with the Telugu media was questioned about his Hindi debut. Replying to this he had said, “I did get a lot of offers in Hindi, but I don’t think they can afford me. I don’t want to waste my time working in an industry which can’t afford me. The stardom and the respect I get here [in the South] is huge, so I never really thought of leaving my industry and going to some other industry. I have always thought of doing films and becoming bigger. My dream is coming true now and I can’t be happier.”

Advertisement

Mahesh Babu’s comment has enraged many Bollywood members as well as fans. Now, amidst this, an old video of Shah Rukh Khan’s interaction with the media is doing rounds on Reddit. The video shows SRK humbly replying to a media personnel’s question on his Hollywood debut.

The video starts with a reporter asking, “Mr Shah Rukh Khan, you’re the greatest Bollywood star but what about Hollywood?.. Have you ever planned to work in the dream factory? To this question, SRK replied, ” My English is not good. If they give me a role of a dumb person who doesn’t speak maybe…” The actor further continued, “I mean I’m not trying to be modest but I think, I’m 42 years old, I’m a little brown, I don’t have any special USPs as an actor, I don’t have any speciality as an actor, I don’t know kung-fu, I don’t dance the Latin salsa, I’m not tall enough. I think anyone my age in the western world, I’ve seen some of the recent films in Europe, I have also seen a lot of the films of what you call the dream factory. I think there is no space for me, there is no place for me because I don’t think I’m that talented. I would like to continue to work in India and hopefully take Indian cinema to the world. That’s the ambition I have.”

Aww, isn’t he a true gentleman!

Mahesh Babu or Shah Rukh Khan, whose response did you find more satisfactory? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

For more such amazing updates make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Picture From The Sets Of ‘Dunki’ Leaked; Netizens React, “Bhagwan Na Kare Ki Koi South Ki Movie…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube