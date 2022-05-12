After bagging Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor, South Sensation Rashmika Mandanna is once again being considered by the filmmaker. Yes, you heard that right! The Kabir Singh director once again wants the Pushpa actress to be the leading lady in his upcoming film Spirit which is headlined by Prabhas. But before you think that Rashmika will next be seen opposite Prabhas in SVR’s directorial then let us tell you she’s not alone in the race. Yes, that’s true!

Latest media reports suggest, that Rashmika will have to fight it out with Kiara Advani to earn that title. Reportedly, not only Rashmika, but the Shershaah actress too is being considered to become Prabhas’ leading lady.

As per the latest media reports, after announcing Spirit with Baahubali star Prabhas, the film is still in the pre-production stage and the makers are yet to decide on who will be the leading actress in the film. It is being said that the makers are finding it difficult to select one between Kiara and Rashmika. Once the leading actress is finalized, the Prabhas starrer is expected to go on the floors.

A source close to the development revealed to India Today, “The makers are looking to cast either Kiara or Rashmika in the lead role. Post the lead is finalised, the film is expected to go on floors.”

Sandeep Reddy Vanga knows Rashmika Mandanna and Kiara Advani’s potential as he has worked with them in different films. The Pushpa actress is currently filming Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor with the filmmaker. The actor duo was recently snapped at the airport as they were dashing off to the capital for the shooting of the film.

Kiara, on the other hand, has worked with the filmmaker in Kabir Singh alongside Shahid Kapoor. While the film did well at the box office, it created a huge controversy and even got tagged as a misogynistic film. Prabhas was last seen in Radhe Shyam opposite Pooja Hegde which failed miserably at the box office.

But who do you think will win the race? Be it Kiara or Rashmika we already can’t wait to see either of the actresses romancing Prabhas.

