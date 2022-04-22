Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s magnum opus directorial, Animal, commences its shoot today in the snow-capped mountains of Manali. Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna kickstart the first schedule of the film in Himachal Pradesh.

This crime drama also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles and has already stirred much conversations amongst the audiences. The film will release in theatres on 11th August 2023.

Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures.

Earlier speaking about body transformation for the film, Ranbir Kapoor had stated, “I am doing a Rom-Com now, so the demand was to look lean, fit and not have a muscular body, have a lean face and toned body. Then we are doing our second film together, which is ‘Animal’. Of course, there is a younger version of the character where I will be the same, then the version of the character which is muscular so we will take a couple of months to build muscles and I think that’s going to be very challenging for me.”

“After ‘Sanju’, this will be the second time I am doing this so I am really looking forward to that journey with my trainer as well,” Ranbir added.

