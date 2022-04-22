Karan Johar never leaves a chance to grab headlines- be it his politically correct statements or his never-ending war-of-words with Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. KJo never shies away from voicing his opinion. The filmmaker recently spoke about being trolled, social media negativity, being questioned on sexuality and many other things.

Did you know, Karan Johar had to once face an indecent situation when wasn’t keeping well and he was in Egypt shooting for Suraj Hua Maddham song from Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Read on to know the scoop!

Karan Johar spilled the beans on Janice’s show Social Media Star YouTuber Prajakta Kohli where he revealed that since he had ‘loose motions’ and vans weren’t available at that time, he hid behind a huge statue to p**p. Recalling the ‘hard time’ he faces, he revealed on the show, “The sequence in Suraj Hua Maddham, where Kajol is in a green saree, it was 500 kilometers of just limestone statues, the most beautiful location I think I’ve ever seen. It was in Egypt, in a place called Farafra. I was really having a bad time because I was getting the loosies.”

“We were shooting and there were no van in those days. I literally went behind the biggest limestone statue. It was so big, that I thought I’ll be covered for life. But I literally turned and there was an army coming my way with me facing backwards,” he added.

Karan Johar had earlier revealed that the people coming his way were the cast of Hollywood film who had come to do a recce of the area. “Around 20 of them saw me and they were about to take out their cameras. I immediately turned around and said, ‘Please, I am the director of this movie, have some respect,’” he had said.

