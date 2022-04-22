Shahid Kapoor’s most anticipated film Jersey hit the screens today, i.e., April 22. After getting delayed time and again owing to pandemics, the film has finally seen the light of the day. Co-starring Mrunal Thakur, the film is helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also directed the OG Telugu film Jersey. Soon after the film was recently, self-claimed critic Kamaal Rashid Khan (KRK) reviewed the film without reviewing it.

KRK took to social media and declared that he’s not going to review Jersey after watching it. Read on to know what he said,

Taking to social media, KRK said that he couldn’t stand the film. He also took a dig at the director and the actors for starring in such a film. KRK Tweeted, “Ye Film #Jersey Mujhse Jheli Nahi Jaa Rahi. Ye Kaya Hai Bhai? Film Ka Hero #KabirSingh main mental and violent tha. Waisa Hi Yahan hai. Toh Bas Shahid Ke Liye Itna Hi Kafi tha Film Karne Ke Liye. These actors are really Big Jhandu.” “I really can’t understand that why should I watch film #jersey to watch cricket. If I have to watch cricket only then better I will watch #IPL,” read his next Tweet.

KRK went on to add, “Makers of #Jersey are saying everywhere that the film is not about cricket. So I decided to watch the film on their words. After watching the film, I can say that makers must be thinking to show 6hours cricket in 3hours film. Coz This film is all about cricket except few scenes.”

This morning, KRK again took to Twitter to write about Jersey. He wrote, “Actors have performed well in a film #Jersey which doesn’t have even 1% logic. While it is based on a real story. I can’t understand, how these people do become directors and how actors do agree to do such a nonsense film. Film is having some emotional scenes but not enough.” He further added, “Dear people I won’t review film #jersey because I can’t review this film without full Maa Behen. So better I should not review.”

Meanwhile, Jersey has been receiving mixed reviews from critics. Stay tuned for more updates on Jersey!

