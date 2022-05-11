Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen opened to a thunderous response in India. It was quite expected as Marvel enjoys a huge following here, and the film has already entered into top 10 Hollywood grossers in India.

Marvel enjoyed huge success in the post-pandemic era here with Spider-Man: No Way Home. It introduced the concept of the multiverse, thus creating a pre-release hype for the Doctor Strange sequel. Plus, the new theories regarding Tom Cruise’s debut in MCU as Iron Man raised the excitement further. Owing to all these things, the film took a fantastic start.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness released last Friday and made a whopping 79.50 crores over the weekend. The film did witness a fall on Monday and Tuesday, but it has still managed to get itself to the 100 crore mark as its total stands at 93.50 crores* after 5 days.

With 93.50 crores*, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness has surpassed a series of films including Captain Marvel (84.20 crores), Spider-Man: Far From Home (85.70 crores) and Fast & Furious 8 (86 crores). It is now currently the 8th highest-grossing Hollywood film in India. It will soon surpass Jurassic World (101 crores).

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Olsen, who is currently getting a lot of positive response for her role as Wanda Maximoff in the recently released Doctor Strange 2, has strongly defended Marvel films from filmmakers such as Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola, who have earlier bashed Marvel movies.

The actress told ‘The Independent’ that she gets frustrated when people make Marvel movies “seem like a lesser type of art.”

