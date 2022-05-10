Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Box Office Day 5 (Early Trends): The Marvel film seems to be losing its magic within just 4 days of its release. After attracting the audience to the theatres, Doctor Strange is trying hard to survive on working days. The film had an amazing first weekend by crossing 50 crore mark in just two days. But looks like, slowly and steadily the film is approaching the 100 crore club.

Doctor Strange In the Multiverse Of Madness stars an ensemble cast of stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, and Rachel McAdams and others.

With the early trends flowing in, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse Of Madness has grown a little on its first Tuesday. As per the latest media reports, Benedict Cumberbatch starrer has made a total collection of 6.50-7.50 crores* at the domestic box office. With the new numbers, its total collections now stand at 93-94 crores. All we can hope is its collections to grow with each passing day.

Speaking about the day-wise collection, the Marvel film collected 28.35 cr on Day 1, 25.75 cr on Day 2, 25.40 cr on Day 3. While the official numbers are not out yet, but media reports suggest that it has earned around 7.50 crores nett, making it a total to 86.50 crores. Looks like, fans can total expect it to enter the 100 crore club in the next few days.

Meanwhile, Koimoi reviewed Doctor Strange In the Multiverse Of Madness and rated it with 3 stars. A part from the review ready, “The emotional hook the whole time is in Scarlet Witch’s kitty. But wasn’t the film supposed to be about Doctor Strange? Well, he continues to make fire circles and be witty to his brilliant potential. As for this storyline the makers fail to decide where his emotional depth lies. Whether in his broken relationship or the purpose he self assigned himself to? He keeps shifting universes and teaching us the multiverse, without creating an effect.”

