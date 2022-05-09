Nushrratt Bharuccha is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Janhit Mein Jaari. A couple of days back the trailer of the film was dropped online and it made waves for all the obvious reasons. In Janhit Mein Jaari, Nushrratt will step into the shoes of a salesperson, who sells condoms. However, things go South when her in-laws come to know about her profession but fight against all odds to work for the betterment of women.

Advertisement

The social-comedy-drama is helmed by debutant director Jai Basantu Singh and is produced by Vinod Bhanushali & Raaj Shaandilyaa.

Advertisement

After Gangubai Kathaiwadi, moviegoers are all set to now watch another female-headlined Janhit Mein Jaari. With all the excitement around the film, Nushrratt Bharuccha led is expected to open around 3-4 crores on the Day 1 of the box-office. The actress last comedy film Dream Girl opposite Ayushmann Khurrana made a record and made a total collection of 10 crores on the first day of its release.

Earlier, Alia Bhatt starrer broke every record when it earned around 12 crores on the first day its release at the domestic box office.

Earlier, speaking about leading this social comedy, Nushrratt Bharuccha said, “I was intrigued with the concept of ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ right from the moment I first heard the one-liner. To be able to speak aloud about such a hush-hush yet crucial matter, and for it to be laced with humour that will appease the family audience and all of this narrated from a female’s perspective attracted me to the script. It’s an absolute delight to collaborate with Raaj again and I’m so excited to be part of India’s first female franchise backed by Vinod Bhaunshali.”

On the other hand, Nushrratt Bharuccha has a couple of interesting projects lined-up. Apart from Janhit Mein Jaari, the actress will also be seen opposite Akshay Kumar-Jacqueline Fernandez in Ram Setu and Akshay-Emraan Hashmi in Selfiee.

Must Read: KGF Chapter 2 Box Office (Hindi): Madness Of Yash Continues As He Knocks Down Tiger Shroff & 2 Other Young Bollywood Stars In Star Ranking

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube