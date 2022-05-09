KGF Chapter 2 has definitely slowed down a bit, but its consistent run on weekdays and terrific jumps during weekends are making every prediction maker’s jaw drop. As said earlier, the pace of the film has gone past the collection of RRR at the worldwide box office at the end of the fourth weekend, and below is all you need to know.

Week after week, some new releases are coming but they aren’t affecting the run glorious run of KGF 2. In India, after Heropanti 2 and Runway 34, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness arrived last week. While the Marvel release is minting big moolah, KGF 2 is still managing to grab good footfalls.

Now, as per trade reports flowing in, KGF Chapter 2 surpassed SS Rajamouli’s box office biggie RRR during the fourth weekend. As per the last update, Rajamouli’s biggie has made 1108 crores*, while KGF 2 stands at the worldwide total of 1158 crores* at the end of the fourth Sunday.

With this number, KGF 2 has now become the 3rd highest-grossing Indian film ever globally. Dangal (1899.35 crores) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (1800 crores) are at the top.

At the given pace with numbers yet to slow down, KGF Chapter 2 will continue its golden run by adding some more numbers. Let’s see how far it goes from here as this week Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar is arriving.

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, KGF 2 stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj and others in key roles.

