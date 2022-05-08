After setting rumours mills buzz with their dating rumours, Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari and Saif Ali Khan-Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan were once again snapped together. After partying on a Saturday night, the star kid duo was captured by shutterbugs while leaving along with some other friends.

Ever since Palak and Ibrahim were snapped together, and the budding actress was seen hiding her face, rumours of their alleged love affair spread like wildfire.

For their party night, Palak Tiwari wore an olive green oversized jacket which she paired with a white crop top with front cut-out beneath paired with a green lowers. The star kid left her hair open and opted for no make-up look. Ibrahim, on the other hand, wore an oversized white shirt, which he paired with denims. The duo was snapped after having a gala time at the party.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Soon after the video surfaced on the web, Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim caught everyone’s attention for not getting snapped together, once again, but not donating money to beggars. Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Kuch tho de detaa mere bhai bichaare garib ko kyaa faydaa is raeesi kaa maante he paisaa tum log saath leke nahi gumte hoge par kyaa online payment karke khanaa bhi nahi dilaa saktaa thaa,” while another said, “Ham ko pasa deke jao hamve khana kha lege but kise ne unko pase khan nahi diya ye keshi Insaniyat hai”.

A netizen even asked them to be, “kind to poor ,₹100 doesn’t matter for you , shame on you.” A comment read, “Sab kuch idher rahaga..inn churche Bando ka peacha mathe dhodo..ek rupee kisse gareeb nhe da sakta..maa baap ka sahara udakta ha…”

Earlier, Palak Tiwari had opened up about hiding her face while getting snapped with Ibrahim Ali Khan for the first time. The star kid blamed it on her mother and told RJ Siddharth Kanan, “I have said that my mom keeps tracking me through pap pictures. That night I had told her one hour back that I have left for home. I was in Bandra. I was like ‘mummy there’s so much traffic. I am on my way home’ and she was like ‘fine.’ Then these pictures come out. And the second the paps came I was like ‘s**t s**t s**t my mom will see me,’ and the second she sent me that picture and said ‘you bl***y liar.’ I am like I’m sorry.’ I had hidden my face from Shweta Tiwari, not anyone else.” Palak added about Ibrahim, “We are nice friends. He is a very sweet guy. That’s all there is to it. We talk sometimes and that’s all.”

A while back, we reported how Palak Tiwari faced rejections despite being a nepo kid and how she had to stand in line and give her intro in every single audition.

