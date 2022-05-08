Sholay which was released back in 1975 remains one of the films that everyone loves watching again and again. Although lead actors Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra received appreciation but it was Amjad Khan as Gabbar who was the backbone of the film. In a recent conversation with a leading media portal, Khan’s son Shadaab Khan recalled an incident, narrated by Tom Alter, when a waiter called the film ‘dabba.’

Apart from this film, the late actor was also known for his performance as Dilawar in Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. After working in over 100 films, the actor took his last breath at the age of 51 due to a heart attack in 1992.

Coming back to the topic, late Amjad Khan’s son Shadaab Khan in a recent conversation with ETimes, spoke about Sholay being declared flop, but ticket sales grew only after 4th day. He also recalled a conversation of Tom Alter with a waiter who criticised the film and Gabbar Singh’s dialogues.

Shadaab Khan shared, “Tom Alter was at Moti Mahal, a restaurant in Mumbai’s Bandra area. A waiter started conversing with him and told him: ‘Sir, have you seen Sholay? It’s such a dabba (bad) film. Sanjeev Kumar has no hands. Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan are all the time tossing a coin. Jaya Bhaduri is standing at a distance with a lantern in her hand all the time and Amitabh and she are looking at each other, but there is no romance shown between them. And who is this Amjad Khan? What kind of dialogues he rattles- ‘Kitne aadmi the?’ Please do not see Sholay‘.”

He added, “Ironically, Tom Alter landed up at the same restaurant after four months. The same waiter came up to him but apparently didn’t remember that he had served him 4 months ago. Again he started conversing with him and said: ‘Sir, have you seen ‘Sholay’? Do you know (his voice rising in awe) it’s a film where Sanjeev Kumar does not have hands? Kya film banayi hai saab! And, Jaya Bhaduri’s romance with Amitabh Bachchan is something special. Moreover, the dialogues especially ‘Kitne aadmi the?’ are fabulous. You must see this film.’ Everything turned 180 degrees.”

Amjad Khan’s son Shadaab Khan further revealed his favourite dialogue from Sholay and said, “For me, I don’t know why but it is, ‘Yeh Ramgarh wale apne betiyon ko kaun chakki ka pisa aata khilate hain re?’. ‘Jo darr gaya samjho mar gaya’ comes second for me.”

