Despite being in his 50s, Saif Ali Khan is among the most prominent actors in Bollywood at the moment. The father of four, who has proved his acting capabilities in films like Salaam Namaste, Parineeta, Cocktail, Omkara and more, recently got candid about his eldest son Ibrahim Ali khan and what the future holds for him.

In the same conversation, Saif also spoke about Ibrahim looking just like how he did during his younger years. Read on to know all the Go Goa Gone actor had to say.

During his recent interaction with Zoom, Saif Ali Khan held nothing back while talking about his eldest son. Reacting to how Ibrahim Ali Khan is slowly learning the ropes of filmmaking, the proud but nervous and concerned papa said, “I am concerned for his future and I am happy he is working hard. I think he has done well in school and like any parent, I’m full of nervous prayer that his future goes well.”

During the same chat, Saif Ali Khan also spoke about being told that Ibrahim Ali Khan looks just like him. The Omkara actor said, “He also says ‘I look like a young Saif’. He just told me. He sent me a picture of him, looking good and said, ‘this is what I would look like if I was a 20-year-old Vikram Vedha actor’.”

While Ibrahim is called the carbon copy of papa Saif, the actor’s daughter Sara Ali Khan’s looks are often compared to that of her mother, Amrita Singh. Sara made her silver screen debut with Kedarnath in 2018 and was last seen in the digitally release Atrangi Re.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan’s next includes a cameo role in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, a lead role in Vikram Vedha and Adipurush alongside Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

