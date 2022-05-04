Saif Ali Khan is currently having the time of his life as he’s busy spending time with family along with working in multiple films. Last year, an old video of the Kal Ho Na Ho star went viral where he shared that his favourite poets are Faiz Ahmad Faiz and Mirza Ghalib. However, looking at the clip, many thought the actor is being weird. Meanwhile, in the latest interview, the actor finally shared clarification about the interview and says he was on medication.

Advertisement

Khan who was last in Bhoot Police opposite Arjun Kapoor and Bunty Aur Babli will be next seen in Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush and Vikram Vedha remake with Hrithik Roshan.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, his old interview clip went viral last year where Saif Ali Khan was asked about his favourite poets. The actor said, “Hann Faiz and Ghalib,” saying that he laughed and added, “I am talking totally rubbish. Meri dadi padti thi, mere abba padte hai. Ye koi umar hai in cheezon ko padne ka. I’ve read a lot of western poetry as I studied there. But my father says that Faiz is a phenomenal poet.”

In his latest interview with Zoom Entertainment, Saif Ali Khan spoke about the interview and said, “I think I’m on medication in that, let’s call it medication. I look like I’m on medication but I’ve done so many interviews that I think I’ve been medicated on some of them. I’ve not been completely mentally all there sometimes.”

He added, “At a certain age, you should be unpretentious and simple which I see in young Ibrahim (his son Ibrahim Ali Khan) also and I think that’s nice. But to have the same attitude at a later age in life is not necessarily correct.”

“So I’m very proud of that interview because that’s who I was. It’s unpretentious. I think I’ve been down to earth and quite a chill person…Now I’m much more pretentious because there’s an age for it. You certainly can’t be honest all the time to all the people, it would be very foolish. It doesn’t work, I’ve seen people try and do it, nobody really appreciates it, beyond a point. You might get in trouble as well,” Saif Ali Khan concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sudarshan (@notwhyral)

Must Read: Shehnaaz Gill Trolled Over Her Closeness With Salman Khan During Eid Bash, Haters Say “Daaru Utni Piyo Jitni Sambhali Jaye”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube