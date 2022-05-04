Sanjay Dutt Pens An Emotional Note On Mother Nargis Dutt's Death Anniversary

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt took to social media to remember his mother and veteran actress Nargis on her 41st death anniversary.

Advertisement

The actor shared a heartfelt note about his mother the late Nargis Dutt on her death anniversary.

Advertisement

Sanjay Dutt wrote a heart-touching caption for his mother Nargis Dutt: “Not a single moment goes by when I don’t remember you. Ma, you were the basis of my life and the strength of my soul.”

Sanjay Dutt concluded, “I wish my wife and kids would have met you for you to give them all your love and blessings. I miss you today and every day!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

That is one really heart-touching post.

Meanwhile, Sanjay’s recently released ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ is breaking records globally and his character of ‘Adheera’ is also garnering immense love from the audience.

Sanjay Dutt has some exciting projects coming up like ‘Shamshera‘, ‘Ghudchadi’, and ‘Prithiviraj’.

Must Read: Saif Ali Khan Recalls His Old Viral Interview In Which He Wasn’t ‘Mentally There’: “I Think I’m On Medication In That”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube