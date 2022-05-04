Salman Khan is one of the biggest names in Bollywood and hence, every event organized in the Khan household becomes a major topic of discussion on the internet. His sister, Arpita Khan and hubby Aayush Sharma recently organized an Eid bash and the event was graced by a series of popular stars including Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shehnaaz Gill and more. The one person missing from the event was her alleged close friend Katrina Kaif. Was there a reason behind it? Let’s find out.

Advertisement

For the unversed, there have been several rumours about Katrina and Salman and the most famous ones suggest that they were in a relationship for a brief period years back. They are currently working together on the next instalment of the Tiger franchise which is expected to hit the theatres in April 2023. The movie is being directed by Manish Sharma and the hype around it is massive, to say the least.

Advertisement

In a recent report, Bollywood Life gives an insight into why Katrina Kaif was not a part of Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan’s Eid bash, even though they are said to be best friends. Some of the speculations suggested that she is not on good terms with Khan’s anymore but looks like that is not exactly the reason.

Katrina Kaif is reportedly out of the city for a few days which is why she skipped the Eid function. She was indeed invited as per the reports but could not be there because she is visiting her husband Vicky Kaushal in Delhi, where he is working on his next project.

It was previously reported that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif take up every opportunity to spend time with each other and this visit was probably a part of the same.

What do you think about Katrina Kaif’s absence from Arpita Khan’s party? Let us know in the comments.

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Bollywood

Must Read: Akshay Kumar Completes 3 Decades In Bollywood! YRF Celebrates The Day With A Special ‘Prithviraj’ Tribute

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube