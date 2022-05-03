Sarabhai vs Sarabhai remains one of the most loved shows from the last decade. Although the original season aired for just 2 years, the comedy sitcom has made a special place in everybody’s heart. Whenever the actors of the show meet people start speculating that the new season is on the way. According to the latest reports, the show is indeed getting a new season, actor and show creator JD Majethia spills some about the same but says fans have to wait a bit longer.

Originally aired in the year 2004, the show featured Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, Rupali Ganguly, and Rajesh Kumar. The show returned with season 2 in 2017 which was set 11 years after the last season concluded.

Although the original cast members of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai are currently busy with their own projects, as per the latest reports by ETimes the new season is in the works. While speaking with the creator and actor JD Majethia, he confirmed the news but revealed people have to wait as the process is still underway. He also claimed they’ll fulfil people’s expectations and give them what they want.

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai creator JD Majethia said, “I agree with fans. Ek aur season banna hi chahiye. We will make all the efforts. Everybody is ready to extend their efforts. Some more time is needed. People will have to wait a little bit. What the entire nation wants, we have to fulfil their wishes. We will put in extraordinary efforts.”

“The thought process is on. We are figuring out how to manage. All the actors are busy. So we are figuring that out. Everybody is ready to extend their support,” he added.

Meanwhile, Rupali Ganguly is super busy with her show Anupamaa, while Sumeet Raghavan is currently seen in Sony SAB’s show Wagle Ki Duniya. On the other hand, Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah and Rajesh Kumar are also busy with their own individual projects.

