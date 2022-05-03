It’s Eid today and Muslims across the world – celebrities from all industries included, are celebrating the festivities. This year the celebrations are big as it’s after a period of two years the nation is not under lockdown during it. And the same is true for Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai actor Aasif Sheikh.

Aasif, who essays the role of Narayan Mishra in the &TV show, got candid and shared his plan for Eid 2022. While he revealed what Tuesday, May 3 will hold, he also went down memory lanes and recalled some fond childhood memories linked to the festival. Scroll below to know what he said.

Talking about how he’s celebrating Eid, Aasif Sheikh, aka Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai’s Vibhuti Narayan Mishra shared, “I offered namaz at home during the last two years of Eid. However, as we are venturing out this year, I will be offering namaz at the masjid. Then I’ll return home and gorge on my favourite sheer khurma.”

Continuing further, Aasif Sheikh said, “I have invited some of my friends and family to a special lunch comprising of Biryani, Korma, Naan, and many other delicacies.”

Talking about Eid memories, the Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai actor revealed, “My native place is Varanasi, where my Dadaji resided. He used to host a big celebration on the day of Eid. A lot of our relatives used to come over to celebrate with us. A dastarkhwan of 25–30 people used to be filled with guests.”

Aasif Sheikh added, “We had no idea who would show up or who would be enjoying themselves… Bas chalta rehta tha karavan. Those memories from the early 1980s are still fresh in my mind.”

Eid Mubarak Aasif Sheikh and to all our readers.

