Lock Upp contestant Saisha Shinde surprised everyone with her secret on the show. She revealed about her relationship with a well-known fashion designer in the industry. Reacting to the same, Kangana Ranaut exposed the harsh reality of Bollywood.

In the judgement day episode of Lock Upp, Saisha, Payal Rohatgi and Anjali Arora were in bottom 3.

Bollywood actress and host Kangana Ranaut told them: “I’m straightforwardly giving you an option of revealing the secret without buzzer round.”

Saisha Shinde said: “I was in new industry and I met my favourite designer and when I met him, I was very excited, he called me to his hotel room. But he talked to me very nicely. He tried to show he had a sad life and he has no one, so I just hugged him and we had sex. After that we were in touch but eventually I heard from other friends that he used to do this with 7-8 male friends of mine.”

“When this secret start spreading, I was banned from fashion week. He cheated on me, he had a boyfriend in each metropolitan city. but I have worked so much in life and I hope my story inspires people to not to get influenced by such things,” Saisha Shinde added.

Kangana Ranaut replied: “Sexual exploitation is real. People say it happens in every industry, either it is a boy or girl but you’ll always find yourself targeted. Even after ‘MeToo’ movement happened nothing changed much. I was also banned by many because I supported them.”

Lock Upp streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

