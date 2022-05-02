Ajay Devgn and his Runway 34 co-star Rakul Preet Singh will be seen making an appearance on the dance-based reality show, DID L’il Masters. The actor-filmmaker will be seen making a revelation about his phobia of lifts.

Advertisement

Ajay in the show mentioned: “A few years ago, when I was in a lift with a couple of people, it suddenly broke down and fell at a rapid speed from the third floor to the ground floor. Though no one got seriously injured, we were stuck there for almost 1 to 1.5 hours.”

Advertisement

Ajay Devgn added that ever since then he feels “claustrophobic” in lifts.

Ajay Devgn shared, “Since then, I feel claustrophobic in lifts. Even now, when I get into a lift, I get a bit frightened and have a phobia of them ever since.”

DID L’il Masters airs on Zee TV.

Must Read: Weekly Horoscope From May 2 To May 8, 2022: Check What Your Stars Predict – P.S. It’s Good News For Gemini & Libra!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube