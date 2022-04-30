It was a surprisingly low start for Runway 34 as 3.50 crores* came in. The film was indeed a niche affair and that too for the multiplexes. Still, an opening of around 6 crores seemed to be on cards. After all, with Ajay Devgn in there, the film does get a superstar value. Moreover, the film has a really slick and stylish look to it as well, which made it a good offering for the class audiences.

However, these are really unpredictable times and unfortunately also extended beyond tolerance limit, what with audiences just not stepping into Hindi films. On one side we have an offbeat film like The Kashmir Files earning over 250 crores, while on the other hand there are dubbed south films like Pushpa, RRR and KGF: Chapter 3 creating havoc. In the midst of this all when a promising film like Runway 34 is coming in with Amitabh Bachchan joining the proceedings as well, somehow there are not much footfalls to begin with.

The good thing is that at the multiplexes, there is still not much of a competition for Runway 34 as KGF: Chapter 2 and Heropanti 2 are fighting it out primarily at the single screens in the mass belt. This means if audience word of mouth indeed catches up then the Ajay Devgn directed film could well keep growing over the weekend, stabilise on Monday and then earn a lot more on the Eid holiday. If somehow the weekend grows to around 15 crores by the close of the weekend, it could well be game on for Runway 34.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

