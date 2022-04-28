Runway 34 starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan, is all set to hit theatres tomorrow. The film clashes with Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2, but despite that, it has managed to create a separate space due to its genre and intriguing theme. Now, let’s see how it has fared in Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’.

Trailer no. 2

Trailer no. 2 is much crispier compared to the first one. It focuses more on the pilot played by Ajay, who is held responsible for the flight taking a mysterious course after take-off. It has an investigation face-off between Ajay and Amitabh Bachchan, which adds more thrill. Around 81% of the Koimoi audience liked it.

Mitra Re song

The track goes with the flow of Runway 34’s theme. The song featuring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh glimpses us the moments where passengers and the leading duo look tense as something unexpected happens with the flight. Arijit Singh and Jasleen Royal’s soothing vocals give the song a calming effect. It is liked by 83% of our audience.

Trailer

The first introduces us to a story revolving around Captain Vikrant Khanna (Ajay Devgn), a flying prodigy, whose flight takes a mysterious course after take-off from an international destination. Amitabh as Narayan Vedant takes the task of investigation. It’s a perfectly cut trailer which gets you on the edge of your seat. It has received a huge 91% positive votes.

Teaser

Through the teaser, Ajay and Rakul are introduced as pilots whose plane is suffering a plight of bad weather. It isn’t as simple as it looks as the video ends with Amitabh explaining the law of gravity, thus adding a suspense element. 96% of our audience loved the feel of it.

Poster (Ajay & Amitabh face-off)

The poster features Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan standing in front of each other with intensity in their eyes. The tagline on it reads, “The Rule Breaker vs The Rule Enforcer”. 96% of our voters loved the face-off!

Solo posters

Earlier, the makers have unveiled three solo posters for Runway 34. One features Ajay as a laid-back pilot, as his look and the line “flying with his eyes shut” say much about him. Amitabh looks intriguing and is lost in his thought. Rakul looks intense as a pilot, with her eyes speaking louder. Around 95% of our voters liked it.

On the whole, Runway 34 has got a thumbs up from 89% of voters and that’s a superb response! The film will be facing competition with Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2, and not to forget KGF Chapter 2 already running successfully. However, thanks to its genre, the film won’t be much affected as it is primarily targeting the class audience, the segment of audience which doesn’t really have a suitable film playing in theatres. And with Jersey being a complete washout, Runway has a great chance of filling the void. On top of that, Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan’s names will attract footfalls to theatres for sure.

All said and done, Runway 34 to take a decent start and might grow from thereon, as it’s more of a word-of-mouth affair.

