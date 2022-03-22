Runway 34 starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, is one of the most-talked-about Bollywood films. The film is inspired by a story, so the audience is curious to catch the film. Yesterday, its trailer was unveiled and now it has made it to Koimoi’s How’s The Hype?.

The trailer is 3 minutes and 17 seconds long. It’s a tale revolving around Captain Vikrant Khanna (Ajay), a flying prodigy, whose flight takes a mysterious course after take-off from an international destination. Amitabh as Narayan Vedant takes the task of unveiling the truth. The trailer is perfectly cut as it doesn’t give much insight despite a lot of things happening. Have a look at it below and don’t forget to vote:

Runway 34 Teaser Ft. Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn & Rakul Preet Singh

Teaser, spanning 47 seconds, introduces us to three characters played by Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan. Ajay and Rakul are pilots and their plane is suffering a plight of bad weather. It isn’t as simple as it looks as the video ends with Amitabh explaining the law of gravity, thus creating suspense. Have a look at it below and don’t forget to vote:

Runway 34 Poster Ft. Ajay Devgn & Amitabh Bachchan's Face-Off

The face-off poster features Ajay and Amitabh in front of each other with intensity in their eyes. The tagline on it reads, “The Rule Breaker vs The Rule Enforcer”, leaving us all excited. Take a look at it below and don’t forget to vote:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Runway 34's Solo Posters Ft. Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh & Amitabh Bachchan

Initially announced as MayDay, the film has got itself a new title and it’s Runway 34. Not only the name but also the release date has been unveiled through solo posters of Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan.

Ajay seems a laid-back pilot, as his look and the line “flying with his eyes shut” gives much about his character. Amitabh looks intriguing and is lost in his thought. Rakul looks intense as a pilot, with her eyes speaking louder. Along with the looks, a new release date of 29th April 2022 has also been unveiled. Take a look and vote for it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

