Rapper MC Tod Fod, born Dharmesh Parmar is no more. The rapper, who was associated with Mumbai’s multilingual hip-hop group Swadesi, passed away at the age of 24. Swadesi’s label Azadi Records and management company 4/4 Entertainment confirmed the news on social media. Gully Boy actors Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi also paid their respects.

Dharmesh had lent his voice to the song India 91 in the Zoya Akhtar directorial. The cause of his death has not been revealed. The cause of his death is yet to be confirmed.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Ranveer Singh shared a picture of MC Tod Fod with nothing but the broken heart emoticon. Siddhant Chaturvedi also shared an image of the late rapper while offering his condolences. The Gehraiyaan actor shared a screenshot of his conversation with Dharmesh Parmar, in which they can be seen appreciating each other for their music and performance.

In his post mourning MC Tod Fod’s death, Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote, “RIP bhai,” along with a broken-heart emoticon.

Sharing a note for their late member, Swadesi in its Instagram post wrote, “It was with this night that @todfod_ performed his last ever gig at Swadesi Mela. You had to be there to experience it, his thrill his love for playing live music. You are never forgotten, you will always live through with your music.” It further read, “Kabhi sochu kahi chale jane ki dur/ Koi thikane bas jau jo na ho jyada mashoor/ Jaha le jati rahe mann ko bhaye wo me karu/ Aise Jeena rehna kiya mene yahi se shuru –TodFod”

Talking about the late Dharmesh Parmar, MC Tod Fod was among the 54 contributors who contributed to the 18-song soundtrack of the film. Other contributors for the Zoya Akhtar directorial included Divine, Naezy, Sez on the beat, Rishi Rich, Dub Sharma, Jasleen Royal, Ace, Ishq Bector, MC Altaf, 100 RBH, Maharya, Noxious D, and Viveick Rajagopalan.

May Tod Fod’s soul rest in peace.

