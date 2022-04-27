Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most iconic actors in the Indian film industry. The actor playing his duties for several decades has become a global icon. But did you know there were times when the actor had his nasty downfalls too? Read on to know!

Talking about the same, did you know that the Don (1978) actor once had a huge financial crisis and had no means to provide for his family? If not then below is everything you need to know.

Well, it was during an interview, when Amitabh Bachchan‘s son Abhishek Bachchan opened up about his family’s low times back when he was studying in the USA. The actor claimed that he had left his acting course midway so that he could come back and support his father at the time. Abhishek opened up on The Ranveer Show podcast saying, “My family was going through a difficult financial time. And I just felt that as a son, although I might not have been qualified at that point of time, that I needed to be with my father. Even for moral support. He’s a big guy on moral support. He likes to know his family.”

Continuing on the same Abhishek Bachchan also explained, “I can’t be here sitting in Boston when my father doesn’t know how he’s going to get dinner. And that’s how bad it was. And he said it publicly. He had to borrow money from his staff to put food on the table. I just felt morally obliged to be with him. I called him and I said ‘You know dad, I think I want to leave college halfway and come back and just be with you, try and help you in whatever way. At least you’ll know that your boy is next to you and he’s there for you.”

Jumping back to present, Amitabh Bachchan is still golden on the big screens giving hit projects as he gets them. The actor starred in the movie Jhund which was directed by Nagraj Manjule and was released on 4th March 2022. Now he will be appearing alongside Ajay Devgn in his much-awaited movie Runway 34.

