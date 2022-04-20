Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are Bollywood royalty and their intimate but grand wedding is a testimony of it. The couple, who romanced each other in several films tied the knot on April 20, 2007, and celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary today.

During a time when there was not so much of social media and hashtags were something no one knew of, their wedding still came to be known as the ‘wedding of the decade’ with fans glued to their TV sets for news and updates on the big celebration. So how expensive was it? Well, scroll below to know.

As per a thestorypedia report, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s intimate but grand wedding cost the couple and their family somewhere around Rs 6 crore. From the Devdas actress’ wedding saree to the couple’s rings, here’s how much they spent the most on their D-Day.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked stunning in a beautiful golden traditional Kanjeevaram saree by designer Neeta Lulla and traditional jewellery. The gorgeous ensemble was adorned with dozed and dozens of Swarovski crystals and its beautiful gold border consisted of work done in real gold thread. As per reports, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress’s wedding ensemble itself cost roughly Rs. 75 Lakh. Abhishek Bachchan opted for an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla white and gold wedding sherwani.

But that’s not the only expensive thing Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan splurged on that day. As per a Filmfare report, the couple’s wedding ring, which caught everyone’s attention, cost a monumental Rs 50 lakh.

Reports also suggest that for Aishwarya’s mehndi ceremony the henna was brought all the way from Sojat in Rajasthan. A total of 15 kg of henna was sent to Mumbai five days prior to the ceremony by the traders. That surely cost a bomb!

