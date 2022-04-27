Written by Salim–Javed and directed by Chandra Barot, the 1978 crime action thriller Don made fans love Amitabh Bachchan even more for his roles as both Mark Donald -the most wanted criminal and Vijay Pal: A slum-dwelling yet a kind-hearted man. Not only the action and drama, but the film had some remarkable music like Yeh Mera Dil, Khaike Pan Banaraswala, Jiska Mujhe Tha Intezar and more.

Advertisement

A while ago, Sr Bachchan took to social media and shared some interesting trivia about the film’s song featuring him and Zeenat Aman. Want to know what it is? Well, as per the Black actor some of the iconic song’s steps had been inspired by his then-young son Abhishek Bachchan.

Advertisement

Taking to his official Twitter and Instagram accounts, Amitabh Bachchan shared a clip from the video of Don’s Khaike Pan Banaraswala. Along with the video, Sr AB posted trivia about the song and its connection to Amitabh Bachchan. His caption to it read, “Some of the moves were a copy of Abhishek when he was a kid, he used to dance like that .. he moved sideways always”.

Soon after Amitabh Bachchan shared the clip on social media,

Abhishek Bachchan took to the Instagram comment section and wrote, “Haha… Still moving sideways”. Check it out here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Talking about the clip Big B shared, the short clip, while is from Don’s Khaike Pan Banaraswala, the audio has been given a twist as it is mixed with Macha Re from Abhishek Bachchan’s Dasvi.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently all set for the release of Runway 34 co-starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Boman Irani. Helmed by Ajay Devgn, the movie is inspired by true events. Runway 34 is slated to release on Friday, April 29 and will be clashing with Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti 2.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Akshay Kumar Admitted That He Tried Chopping Off Salman Khan’s Role In Jaan-E-Mann But Here’s Why He Changed His Mind

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube