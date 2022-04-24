Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan remains one of the most successful films of the two stars together. Every generation has loved watching the film and the hilarious banter between the characters. However, the Partner actor once spoke about when Big B wanted to slap him. Scroll down below to know why the Agneepath star threatened to smack him.

The 1998 comedy was directed by David Dhawan and it also features Raveena Tandon, Ramya Krishnan, Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal, Sharat Saxena and Satish Kaushik in supporting roles with Madhuri Dixit in a special appearance. Reportedly, the movie was a commercial success despite clashing with Shah Rukh Khan’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

A few years ago a video of Govinda went viral in which he spoke about the making of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Amitabh Bachchan. As per reports by TellyChakkar, in one of the segments, ChiChi reveals that before the shooting of a particular scene Big B came to him and threatened if the David Dhawan’s film doesn’t work at the box office then he’ll slap him.

This statement made Govinda afraid, due to which the Bhagam Bhag star cancelled the shoot of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Reportedly, ChiChi wasn’t convinced with a particular song in the movie and he claimed that the song won’t work. Due to this, the shoot was delayed and ultimately Amitabh Bachchan cancelled the shoot.

Further while talking about it, the Coolie No 1 star revealed that David Dhawan came to him to talk about his statement and asked him how he was so confident that the song won’t work. The actor then told him about a conversation between him and Big B which convinced the filmmaker that it was not a great song.

Govinda went on to reveal that they were adamant about not shooting the sequence until they find a perfect song. The song in the question was ‘Makhna’ and finally they shot the piece with Madhuri Dixit.

