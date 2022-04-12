Bollywood celebrities enjoy a massive fan following, hefty paycheques and glamourous life. However, it is not a cakewalk to achieve humongous success in the film industry. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan once opened up on his struggle before making it big in the industry.

Big B is one of the most respected actors in the Indian film industry and is regarded as one of the most influential actors in the history of Indian cinema. He is the recipient of several awards and recognition including the Padma Shri, the Padma Bhushan and the Padma Vibhushan.

Back in 1999 in a chat with Vir Sanghvi, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that when he came to Mumbai, he was presented with the opportunity of appearing in ads with a massive sum. However, the superstar disliked the very idea. So he turned down the offer but it came at a cost.

As reported by The Indian Express, Amitabh Bachchan said, “There were opportunities then, too, when ad agencies approached me. I was offered Rs 10,000 for an ad, which was huge money since I was earning Rs 50 a month doing radio spots. But I felt doing an ad would take something away from me and I just resisted the temptation.”

Turning down Rs 10,000 was a big decision for Big B at the time as he has slept a few nights on the benches of Marine Drive. “I didn’t have a place to stay. You know there is a limited amount of time you can spend with friends because you’re barging into their house. So I spent a couple of days on Marine Drive benches with some of the largest rats I have seen in my life,” he said.

Amitabh Bachchan then also recalled that he came to Mumbai with the sole intention of becoming an actor. “I came to Bombay with a driving license, and that’s about it. It said if I don’t become an actor, I will drive a cab. The whole intention was to act.”

