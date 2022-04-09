Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan are one of the most celebrated couples in B-town who have shown the real meaning of true love. Time and again the two have spoken up about their love story and back in 1991 when they appeared on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal and they spoke about their first meeting. They even talked about the first impressions they had of each other, but Senior AB was quite shocked to know what Jaya thought about him.

Advertisement

The couple who has featured together in films like Zanjeer, Sholay, Abhimaan, Mili, Chupke Chukpe, Silsila, among others, first met during the filming of the 1971 film Guddi. The film also marked the Bollywood debut of Jaya. Later in 1973, AB proposed to her for marriage and they tied the knot in the same year on June 3.

Advertisement

Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan who appeared together in the 1991 episode of Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, two recalled their first meeting and impressions of each other. For Senior AB it was like love at first sight, but when Jaya spoke about her part of the story, her response left Amitabh shocked.

First Amitabh Bachchan shared what fascinated him about Jaya Bachchan just seeing her photograph in an ad, he told, “I inquired about her and they gave me a lowdown on her. It came to pass that Hrishi da (Hrishikesh Mukherjee) had cast her for Guddi. It kind of got me excited about the prospect of working with her because she came with huge credentials. I went on the set (Guddi) and that’s when I met her for the first time.”

The megastar added, “When I saw her photograph, I liked her eyes. I saw that traditional-conservative blend that I thought that I would be searching for in my future wife. When I met her I realised that along with that came several other Guddis, the pun is unintended! (laughs) I said fine, this is it.”

Later Similar Garewal urged Jaya Bachchan to speak about her first impression of Amitabh Bachchan, she told, “When I first met him, I saw danger,” leaving AB shocked and added, “I got frightened because he was the only one who, out of a lot of people that I’ve known, could dictate things to me and I allow him to do that. (But) It’s not like he would dictate things to me, it’s just that even if he said something to me mildly, I’d do them. I’d want to please him. That’s something that does not come to me easily and naturally, to want to please people.”

Later even Jaya confessed that she needed somebody like that (Amitabh), calling it love at first sight, “Yes, it was, I think so!”

To this Amitabh Bachchan added, “Love at first sight is a connotation that has been so badly abused, in spoken word and written word that it’s lost its meaning. So we don’t want to be put in that category. You know the beautiful thing about this is, we haven’t made a commitment yet. We’re still groping in the dark. It’s an alien area, it’s new to us. And what I think is, it just happened.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more throwback stories.

Must Read: Pia Bajpiee Calls Her Lost Character A Powerful One, Adds “It Was A Challenging Part”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube