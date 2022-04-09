Hate starting the day with such sad news! Here’s upsetting news for all the Sonam Kapoor fans. The actress and her husband Anand Ahuja’s house in Delhi was robbed. Yes, you heard that right! Reportedly, their Delhi residence is located at Amrita Shergill Marg where Anand Ahuja’s father Harish Ahuja, and mother Priya Ahuja live along with Anand’s grandmother Sarla Ahuja.

Sonam Kapoor is enjoying the best phase of her life, pregnancy. Sonam and Anand are expecting their first baby and are currently in Mumbai at Anil Kapoor’s residence.

As per the latest media reports, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s Delhi house was robbed and cash and jewelry were worth 1.41 crore and it was the actress’ mother-in-law Priya Ahuja who first rushed to Tughlaq Road police station to file a complaint about the theft.

According to a report in ABP News Marathi, Priya Ahuja in her complaint mentioned that Anand’s grandmother learned about the theft on Feb 11 after she checked her jewellery and cash. However, she informed the police that the last she checked the jewelry was about 2 years ago and she lodged the case on Feb 23.

It begin a high-profile case, Delhi Police take immediate action and began to question Sonam and Anand’s Delhi house’s staff. The same report states that DP began to question the 25 staff members apart from 9 caretakers, drivers, gardeners, and other workers. It is also being reported that even FSL has been involved in evidence collection from the crime scene. Keeping in mind that it is a high-profile case, the case was kept under wraps and culprits are yet to be identified.

Recently, Sonam Kapoor’s father-in-law Harish Ahuja has duped Rs 27 crore in which 10 people were arrested.

