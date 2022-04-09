Actress Yami Gautam, who has been creating waves with her performances in films such as ‘Dasvi’ and ‘A Thursday’, says she has attempted something very different and as an actor she gets her adrenaline rush from doing that.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking about the same Yami shares, “I had a lot of fun playing a Haryanvi cop in the film (‘Dasvi’) and I’m ecstatic about the initial response to my performance. My family, my team, and some friends, who are always honest about their opinions with me watched it a few days ago and I’m glad they strongly connected to my character throughout the film.

“Now, I’m excited to hear what the audiences have to say about it. I’ve attempted something very different and as an actor, I get my adrenaline rush from doing that.”.

Yami has an exciting slate ahead with ‘OMG 2’, ‘Dhoom Dham’, and few more unannounced projects.

‘Dasvi’ is a film that revolves around Chief Minister Ganga Ram Chaudhary, essayed by Abhishek Bachchan, who decides to give his 10th class exams inside the jail. Yami, who received a lot of positive response for her role of a school teacher, Naina Jaiswal in ‘A Thursday’, finds ‘Dasvi’ a perfect film to work in.

As she says: “I really like ‘Dasvi’s script. It’s always the story first, as Abhishek said, very rightly, and then of course, what is your character how pivotal it is for the story and how wholesome it is. There is an arc to every character from the beginning till end.

“Every character has its journey in the film and how it sync with the storyline, all these things are very important and is this giving me an opportunity to do something which I haven’t done before? Yes it is and that too in a very beautiful way.”

Yami visited Central Jail, Agra on March 29 for the promotion of her movie ‘Dasvi’. She came along with Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur, director Tushar Jalota and producer Sandeep Leyzell.

Yami shares that this movie connect with the audience through its message. It focuses on the importance of education. When a Chief Minister who is a school dropout, played by Abhishek Bachchan decides to clear 10th exams, it shows that there is no age to be educated and it is a must irrespective of your position in the society.

“It was fun shooting for this movie. We all knew how much education is important but there is a impressive way to tell it. So, that maximum number of people understand your message. And this is what makes ‘Dasvi‘ different as through it’s backdrop as jail and character, it gives a strong message.”

Must Read: Heropanti 2: AR Rahman Approved Of Tiger Shroff’s Singing Reveals Producer Sajid Nadiadwala Calling It A ‘Big Deal’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube