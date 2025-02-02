Akshay Kumar led Sky Force is determined to attain success at the Indian box office. The Republic Day release is surpassing all odds to drive the audience to the big screens. It is making most of the second weekend and has shown an impressive growth in collections on Saturday. Scroll below for the update on day 9.

A successful second Saturday!

The second-weekend boost was much awaited for Akshay Kumar starrer, which had fallen below the 5 crore mark on the previous day. And well, it did not disappoint. Sky Force added 7.40 crores to its kitty on day 9, witnessing a 60% growth in box office collections.

The 9-day total at the Indian box office now concludes at 111.70 crores. Take a look at the box office breakdown of Sky Force below:

Week 1: 99.70 crores

Day 8: 4.60 crores

Day 9: 7.40 crores

Budget Recovery

At such a pace, Akshay Kumar’s film may be able to achieve the breakeven stage at the Indian box office. It is reportedly made on a budget of 160 crores and has recovered around 70% of the estimated cost.

Sky Force vs Akshay Kumar’s 10 highest-grossing films

Sky Force is Akshay Kumar’s third film in the post-Covid era that has entered the 100 crore club, out of the 13 releases in total. The other two, OMG 2 and Sooryavanshi achieved milestones as they feature among his top 10 highest-grossing films.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s highest grossers below:

Housefull 4 – 206 crores

Good Newwz – 201.14 crores

Mission Mangal – 200.16 crores

Sooryavanshi – 195.04 crores

2.0 (Hindi) – 188 crores

Kesari – 153 crores

OMG 2 – 150 crores

Toilet – Ek Prem Katha – 133.60 crores

Rowdy Rathore – 131 crores

Airlift – 129 crores

In order to enter the list, the Republic Day 2025 release must earn 129 crores. It is only 17.3 crores away, and a huge distance will be covered today!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

