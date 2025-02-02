The action thriller Deva has made some good use of the Saturday holiday with a growth in box office collection. Shahid Kapoor starrer is beating mixed reviews and all other adds to welcome footfalls at the ticket windows. Scroll below to know the latest update on day 2.

Slight growth on Saturday!

Rosshan Andrrews’ directorial performed slightly better than expectations on the opening day. There’s an intense battle at the box office as Akshay Kumar starrer Sky Force is enjoying impressive growth during its second weekend. As for Shahid Kapoor starrer, it has added 6.61 crores more to the kitty on day 2.

Deva has witnessed around 12% growth from the opening day. Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 5.87 crores

Day 2: 6.61 crores

The two-day total concludes at 12.39 crores. There’s a long way to go as Shahid Kapoor & Pooja Hegde starrer is a mid-budget film. Hopefully, it will witness a major boost today and cross the 20 crore mark in its opening weekend.

Deva vs two-day total of Shahid Kapoor’s last 5 releases

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 17.52 crores (Day 1: 7.02 crores, Day 2: 10.50 crores)

(Day 1: 7.02 crores, Day 2: 10.50 crores) Jersey: 9.50 crores (Day 1: 3.75 crores, Day 2: 7.75 crores)

(Day 1: 3.75 crores, Day 2: 7.75 crores) Kabir Singh: 42.92 crores (Day 1: 20.21 crores, Day 2: 22.71 crores)

(Day 1: 20.21 crores, Day 2: 22.71 crores) Batti Gul Meter Chalu: 14.72 crores (Day 1: 6.76, Day 2: 7.96 crores)

(Day 1: 6.76, Day 2: 7.96 crores) Padmaavat: 56 crores (Day 1: 24, Day 2: 32 crores)

So far, Deva is performing better than only Jersey, with around 40% higher collections. It is slightly below Batti Gul Meter Chalu. It is to be seen if the Sunday collections will turn the tables.

