The battle between the Bollywood releases Deva and Sky Force is getting intense. Shahid Kapoor starrer arrived in theatres yesterday and gave Akshay Kumar starrer a run for its money. There was a visible dip in box office collections. But will the trend continue today? Scroll below for a detailed comparison of ticket sales and occupancy.

Occupancy Battle

Akshay Kumar starrer surpassed expectations in its first weekend, bringing in a whopping 73.20 crores. It is to be noted that the early reviews were mixed on the opening day, but positive word-of-mouth gradually took over. After bringing in 4 crore+ on each day of the first week, it is expected to grow again during the second weekend.

On day 9, Sky Force witnessed morning occupancy of 9.27%, which grew by almost 2X during the afternoon shows (20.06%).

On the other hand, Deva also opened to mixed reviews. While a section praised the second half, many felt the first half was slow-paced. On day 2, Shahid Kapoor starrer registered morning occupancy of 5.84%. It also witnessed a boost of almost 2X as the afternoon shows saw occupancy of 11.28%.

While both films are showing an upward graph, overall, Sky Force has taken the lead during the first half of Saturday.

Ticket Sales

As of 5PM today, Akshay Kumar’s action drama has witnessed ticket sales of 55K on BookMyShow. It has shown an impressive growth of 41% compared to 39K admissions around the same time yesterday.

Shahid Kapoor’s Deva is also enjoying the weekend boost as it has sold 39K tickets so far, scoring a 17% growth from 33K admissions on Friday.

It is now to be seen which film dominates the ticket windows during the evening and night shows and brings in better box office collections.

