Akshay Kumar starrer Sky Force is inching closer to the 150 crore club at the worldwide box office. The overseas run is underwhelming but the Republic Day 2025 release continues to add moolah in the domestic circuit. Scroll below for details, as it is set to surpass India’s second-most profitable film of 2024 globally.

Domestic Box Office Collection

Sky Force is no longer the only Bollywood biggie at the ticket windows. It is facing strong competition from Shahid Kapoor’s Deva, which released in theatres on January 31, 2025. It added 4.60 crores more to the kitty on day 8, taking its domestic total to 104.30 crores.

It is only the third film of Akshay Kumar to have entered the 100 crore club in the post-pandemic era. He’s had as many as 13 releases, but only Sky Force, OMG 2, and Sooryavanshi could achieve the milestone.

Overseas Box Office Collection

There’ constant fear as the action drama could anytime make its way out of international theatres. The box office collections remain below the 0.50 crore mark daily. After 8 days, the overseas total stands at 9 crores gross.

Worldwide Total

The 8-day total of Sky Force now concludes at 132.07 crores. Take a look at the worldwide breakdown below:

India net- 104.30 crores

India gross- 123.07 crores

Overseas gross- 9 crores

Worldwide gross- 132.07 crores

Akshay Kumar has now surpassed the worldwide collections of PadMan, which grossed 128.09 crores gross in its lifetime.

Sky Force vs Premalu

Malayalam film Premalu surprised Indian cinema last year as it became the second-most profitable film of 2024 with returns of a whopping 745.5%. Naslen K Gafoor and Mamitha Baiju starrer made worldwide box office collections of 136.2 crores. Sky Force is around 4 crores away from surpassing it!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

