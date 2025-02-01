Shahid Kapoor led Deva is another mid-budget film that has arrived at the Hindi box office. It made a better opening than Emergency, Fateh, and Azaad but faces stiff competition from Sky Force. The action thriller has witnessed a decent boost in box office collections on day 2. Scroll below for the early trends!

Saturday Early Estimates

As per the latest update, Deva has raked in box office collections in the range of 6.40-7 crores on day 2. It has witnessed a 9-19% jump from 5.87 crores earned on the opening day. The action thriller is performing decent despite a head-on competition from Akshay Kumar‘s biggie, Sky Force.

Take a look at the day-wise box office collection of Deva below:

Day 1: 5.87 crores

Day 2: 6.40-7 crores (estimates)

The two-day total at the Indian box office concludes at 12.27 crores. Shahid Kapoor now only needs 8.23 crores more to surpass the lifetime earnings of Jersey, which minted a total of 20.50 crores.

Deva vs Day 2 Of Jan 2025 Bollywood releases

Shahid Kapoor starrer Deva made the second-best opening in Bollywood after Sky Force (15.30 crores). The spree of success continues as it has surpassed the other 4 releases again on its second day.

Check out the day 2 collections of Bollywood releases in Jan’25 below:

Sky Force 26.30 crores Deva: 6.40-7 crores (estimates) Emergency: 4.28 crores Fateh: 3.97 crores Azaad: 1.40 crores

It is now to be seen how the action thriller fairs on Sunday and where it concludes its opening weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Sky Force Worldwide Box Office Day 8: Only 4 Crores Away From Beating India’s 2nd Most Profitable Film Of 2024

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News