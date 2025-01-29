Republic Day release Sky Force is finally facing the mid-week blues. Starring Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Nimrat Kaur, and Sara Ali Khan, the action drama had held itself well until Monday. But the challenging times have begun now. Scroll below for the latest box office update on day 5.

Faces another drop on Tuesday

Sky Force made box office collections of 6.30 crores on day 5. It witnessed a drop of around 22% compared to 8.10 crores earned on the previous day. The mid-week blues have hit hard, but hopefully, the action drama will maintain the momentum until the second weekend comes to the rescue.

The 5-day total at the Indian box office now stands at 87.60 crores. Akshay Kumar starrer is expected to hit the 100 crore mark before Saturday. But it must earn over 5 crores to achieve that milestone within the deadline.

Take a look at the daily box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 15.30 crores

Day 2: 26.30 crores

Day 3: 31.60 crores

Day 4: 8.10 crores

Day 5: 6.30 crores

Total: 87.60 crores

Sky Force vs Akshay Kumar’s Top 10 highest-grossers

With its entry into the 100 crore club, Sky Force will compete against a series of Akshay Kumar films, including Housefull 3 and Holiday. But in order to enter his top 10 highest-grossing films in India, it must earn at least 129 crores and beat Airlift.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s top 10 highest-grossers in India below:

Housefull 4 – 206 crores Good Newwz – 201.14 crores Mission Mangal – 200.16 crores Sooryavanshi – 195.04 crores 2.0 (Hindi) – 188 crores Kesari – 153 crores OMG 2 – 150 crores Toilet – Ek Prem Katha – 133.60 crores Rowdy Rathore – 131 crores Airlift – 129 crores

Sky Force is still 41.40 crores away from entering the top 10. It must maintain a strong hold in order to achieve some milestones at the box office.

