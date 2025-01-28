The Tamil comedy film Kudumbashthan witnessed a good growth on its second and third day at the box office. Despite a slight drop, the movie managed to maintain pace on its 4th day. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 4th day.

Kudumbashthan Box Office Collection Day 4

On its 4th day, the film earned around 99 lakhs on its fourth day. This was the first time that the day-wise collection of the film went below 1 crore. This was also a drop of 1% since the film had amassed 1 crore on its opening day.

The K Manikandan starrer opened at 1 crore, which was not a very satisfying opening. However, the film saw an impressive 120% growth on its second day and earned 2.2 crores. It further took a jump of 43% on its 3rd day. The movie managed to maintain its pace on the 4th day and only witnessed a 1% decrease from its opening day. However, it needs a more positive word of mouth to witness a boost in the collection.

The total India net collection of the film stands at 7.34 crore. It has managed to cross 7 crores on its 4th day. However, it needs to again see a stable growth to at least cross 10 crores in the coming week.

The movie is also facing a tough competition from the Tamil release, Madha Gaja Raja. The Vishal starrer is going solid at the box office. It will be interesting to see whether Kudumbashthan manages to pick up pace at the box office in this week.

About The Movie

Kudumbashthan has been helmed by Rajeshwar Kalisamy. Apart from K Manikandan, the film, also stars Saanve Megghana, Guru Somasundaram, R Sundarrajan, and Balaji Sakthivel in the lead roles. At the same time, the music of the film has been composed by Vaisagh.

