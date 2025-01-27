The K Manikandan starrer Tamil comedy film Kudumbashthan started off at an underwhelming note at the box office. However, the film took an impressive jump on its second day. On the third day, the upward graph of the film continued which is indeed a positive sign. Let us take a look at the box office collection of the film on its 3rd day.

Kudumbashthan Box Office Collection Day 3

On its 3rd day, the K Manikandan starrer opened at 1 crores at the box office. This was not a very satisfying opening since the film was expected to do better. However, Kudumbashthan took a whopping jump of almost 120% on its second day. It earned around 2.2 crore on its 2nd day.

It seems that Kudumbashthan has managed to garner a favorable positive word of mouth from the masses and the critics alike. Since it took a further leap of 43% on its 3rd day. The K Manikandan starrer earned 3.15 crore on its third day. The total India net collection of the film now stands at 6.35 crore. The movie has managed to wrap up its first weekend collection above 6 crores. The film needs to maintain this momentum and witness a surge in the day-wise collection to attain a decent number. The K Manikandan starrer might turn out to be the next successful offering from Kollywood after the Vishal starrer Madha Gaja Raja.

About The Film

Kudumbashthan has been directed by Rajeshwar Kalisamy. Apart from K Manikandan, it also stars Saanve Megghana, Guru Somasundaram, R Sundarrajan and Balaji Sakthivel in the lead roles. The music of the film has been composed by Vaisagh.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Tamil Films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Daaku Maharaaj Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 15: Nandamuri Balakrishna Witnesses A Growth, Crosses 120 Crores

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News