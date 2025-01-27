The Mammootty starrer mystery comedy Malayalam film Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse was released at the box office on January 23, 2025 with a lot of expectations. Despite opening to fairly positive reviews from the critics and masses alike, the film is struggling at the box office. Let us look at the box office performance of the film on its 4th day.

Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 4

On its 4th day, the Mammootty starrer earned 1.85 crores. The film saw a growth of almost 12% as it had amassed 1.65 crore on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 6.45 crores.

Including the taxes, the gross collection of the Mammootty starrer stands at 7.61 crores. The movie earned a mere 5 crores when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse now comes to 12.61 crores. The movie has wrapped up its first week below 13 crores. Even with a slight growth, these numbers are not enough to give the film a successful verdict. It needs a good upward graph in the collection.

The Mammootty starrer was expected to do well at the box office considering the film has been praised for its riveting subject and the superstar’s performance. However, it is not quite living upto the expectations. It needs a more positive word of mouth for the collections to witness an improvement in the coming days.

About The Film

Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse has been directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. Apart from Mammootty, the film also stars Gokul Suresh, Sushmitha Bhatt, Viji Venkatesh, Siddiqui and Vineeth in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Darbuka Siva.

