Actor-director Gautham Vasudev Menon, predominantly known for his work in Tamil cinema, has also ventured into other languages. However, most of his highly successful films have been in Tamil. He recently directed a Malayalam movie, Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse, with Mammootty in the lead role. Having worked in the Malayalam and Tamil film industries, Gautham has gained valuable insights into their inner workings.

In a recent interview with the YouTube channel Cue Studio, he shared his observations, highlighting the differences in how Tamil and Malayalam actors approach their roles and select stories. As an example, he referenced Fahadh Faasil’s character in Kumbalangi Nights. Gautham noted that if Tamil actors were offered a role like that, it is doubtful they would accept it.

Kumbalangi Nights is a highly acclaimed film from the Malayalam film industry that addresses various social issues, including moral policing, social structure, family reputation, class differences, and toxic masculinity. Fahadh Faasil plays the antagonist in the film, and despite his stardom, he embraces the role.

Gautham Vasudev Menon remarked, ‘No Tamil actor would have played Fahadh’s character in that movie.’ He explained that Tamil actors often evaluate a role based on its commercial benefits, prioritizing roles that contribute to marketability and success. This commercial mindset shapes the Tamil industry’s approach to filmmaking.

Gautham also pointed out that while the Tamil industry frequently remakes successful Malayalam movies, they are less likely to take up such projects initially. If a director pitches similar content directly to the Tamil industry, it might be rejected unless it has already proven successful in Malayalam cinema.

