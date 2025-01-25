Mammootty’s latest arrival at the box office Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse is experiencing a tough time at the box office. Despite good reviews the film has managed to earn only 4.45 crore at the box office in three days. It might finish the weekend at an estimate of 6 crore.

Mammootty’s Last Hit

Mammootty‘s last hit at the box office was Abraham Ozler, which was co-incidentally also his first hit of 2024 at the Mollywood box office. He next delivered another box office success, Bramayugam, before finishing the year 2024 with a flop Turbo.

Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse Box Office Day 3 Estimates

As per the early trends, Dominic And The Ladies Purse, on Saturday, the third day, January 25, earned almost 1.50 crore at the box office. This was a jump of almost 25% from the previous day, Friday, which earned 1.2 crore.

Faring Much Lower Than Other Malayalam Releases!

Mammootty’s latest arrival earned 41% less than the three-day total of Rekhachithram. Asif Ali’s film earned 7.4 crore in three days at the box office. Meanwhile, even Tovino Thomas’s Identity fared better in three days, bringing 4.75 crore at the box office. At this pace, things do not seem bright for Mammootty’s film.

Here is the three-day breakdown of Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse VS Identity VS Rekhachithram at the box office.

Day 1: 1.75 crore VS 1.8 crore VS 1.9 crore

Day 2: 1.2 crore VS 1.3 crore VS 2.2 crore

Day 3: 1.5 crore VS 1.65 crore VS 3.3 crore

Total: 4.45 crore VS 4.75 crore VS 7.4 crore

