Rekhachithram is an unbelievable success in the Malayalam industry. In fact, it is already the first super hit film for the Indian film industry in the year 2025 as well. In 16 days, the mystery thriller stands at a total of 23.54 crore* at the box office in India.

Budget & Profit

The film has been reportedly mounted on a budget of 6 crore and earned a profit of 17.54 crore*. It registered 292.33%* return on investment and has surpassed all profitable Malayalam films of 2024 except four.

Rekhachithram has still not surpassed the profits made by Premalu: 745.5%, Manjummel Boys: 610%, Kishkindha Kaandam: 493.5% and Vaazha: 369.2%. However, when we talk about 2025, Asif Ali’s film already has an achievement in its name!

Most Profitable Year Opener Amongst All Languages

In 2025, three films have already entered the profit-making zone and are churning out great numbers every single day – Sankranthiki Vasthunam in Telugu, Madha Gaja Raja in Tamil, and Rekhachithram in Malayalam! However, out of these three superhits, Asif Ali’s film stands the tallest.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam has been mounted on a budget of 50 crore and it has earned 140.90 crore* in India, making a profit of almost 90 crore* registering 181.8%* return on investments. Madha Gaja Raja earned 41.85 crore* in its lifetime. With a budget of 15 crore, it registered a profit of 26.85 crore* delivering 179%* return on investment.

Here are the most profitable films of 2025 at the Indian box office.

Rekhachithram: 292.33%*

Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 181.8%*

Madha Gaja Raja: 179%*

* denotes the film is still running in the theaters.

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

