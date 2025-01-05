Mammootty has gained a large fan following in the Malayalam film industry through his impressive performances. He has captured the hearts of millions of moviegoers. The actor is also popular for his humbleness. But there was a time when Mammootty declined a role in a Pawan Kalyan movie. It is common for actors to refuse certain roles, but Mammootty’s response surprised many people. Here is what happened.

In 2019, Allu Aravind shared an interesting story during the film Mamangam’s trailer launch. He spoke about his attempt to cast Mammootty as a villain in a Pawan Kalyan movie. While Allu Aravind did not mention the name of the film, many believed he was referring to the 2008 movie Jalsa.

Allu Aravind explained that he approached Mammootty for the role and told the actor that it was essential and substantial. However, Mammootty refused the offer, leaving everyone surprised. Allu Aravind revealed the conversation he had with Mammootty. The latter allegedly asked if he would offer Chiranjeevi the same role. His question implied that the role was not suitable for an actor of his stature.

After this conversation, Allu Aravind realized his mistake. He admitted that he understood why Mammootty turned down the role. Mammootty has acted in many regional language films, including Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. His most recent movie, Turbo, was released in May 2024. He will next appear in the Malayalam movie Bazooka, which is expected to be released in February this year.

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: Rishab Shetty Avoids Tagging Rakshit Shetty’s Ex-Rashmika Mandanna In Kirik Party Post, Fans Say “Bro Intentionally Ignored Someone”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News