Lucky Bashkar star Dulquer Salmaan isn’t that lucky when it comes to his superstar father, Mammootty, approving his film choices.

Dulquer Salmaan, the prince of Mollywood, is now the new heartthrob of Tollywood. With films like Mahanati, he carved his space in the Telugu industry, and with Sita Raman and now Lucky Baskhar, he has become the true retro star, as he would address himself.

Dulquer is always very shy compared with his dad, but he always praises him for his dedication and hard work. He even says that Mammootty has a long way to go.

In an interview with ETimes, Dulquer said he is very grounded at home, as is his wife, Amal Sufiya. He shared, “I don’t think my wife has fully accepted that I am an actor or a star. She thinks, ‘He goes to work and comes back.’” He also recalled when someone asked him for a picture, leaving his wife surprised. She remarked, “I know what you are at home. They are only seeing the groomed version of you. I am the one who lives with the real version.”

When asked if the father-son duo discuss cinema at home, he said Mammootty often encourages him to take on more film projects. He also revealed that Mammootty jokingly said that if he does only one film a year, he won’t be allowed at home and should do more yearly.

Dulquer will produce the Pan-Indian film Kaantha along with Rana Daggubati under his banner Wayfare Films and will also star in another Telugu film, Aakasam Lo Oka Tara.

He will also be seen in the Hindi series Guns and Gulaab 2, directed by Raj and DK. The star has been actively working in Tollywood and Bollywood. Malayalam audiences are eager for his Malayalam comeback, as his last film was King of Kotha, a box office dud.

