Lucky Baskhar, starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, has finally ended its theatrical run. Released amid the festive season of Diwali, the film performed well, and despite its OTT premiere towards the end of November, it managed to stay in theatres for more than a couple of weeks. Now, curtains are down for this Tollywood biggie, and it has closed its run by crossing the 115 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Written and directed by Venky Atluri, the period crime drama was released in theatres on October 31, 2024. It enjoyed the benefit of the Diwali holidays and made its position firm at ticket windows. Among critics, it enjoyed mostly positive reviews, with Atluri being praised for his detailing, narration, and direction. Dulquer Salmaan was praised for his earnest performance. This positivity was reflected among the ticket-buying audience, which helped earn a good sum at the box office.

Made on a budget of 56 crores, Lucky Baskhar earned 74.54 crore net at the Indian box office. Compared with the budget, the film earned an ROI (return on investment) of 18.54 crores or 33.10% returns. It’s a plus affair, with a gross domestic collection of 87.95 crores.

Lucky Baskhar performed well overseas and wrapped up its journey at 27.10 crore gross. One achievement of this film is that it ended its run in the Gulf as the 8th highest-grossing film from Tollywood. It earned $1.40 million, surpassing Pushpa’s $1.03 million and Adipurush’s $936K.

Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the Dulquer Salmaan starrer grossed 115.05 crores at the worldwide box office. It marked the actor’s debut century and is now the highest-grossing film in his career.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Lucky Baskhar:

India net- 74.54 crores

India gross- 87.95 crores

Overseas gross- 27.10 crores

Worldwide gross– 115.05 crores

Meanwhile, the film also starred Meenakshi Chaudhary, Tinnu Anand, and others in key roles. It premiered on Netflix on November 28.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

