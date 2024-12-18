Pushpa 2’s Hindi version is just one day away from creating history as it stands at 619 crore at the box office after 14 days. The film, on the 14th day, has also not shied away from wreaking havoc at the box office. It has not slowed down to single digit even after 14 days and is earning more than 15 crore for every single day every since it has released.

In these 14 days, Allu Arjun has created some very magnificent records – from becoming the highest-grossing South Indian film beating Baahubali 2 to becoming the highest-grossing South Indian franchise beating Baahubali franchise.

Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office Day 14 Estimates

On the 14th day, December 18, the second Wednesday, Pushpa 2, as per early trends, has earned in the range of 17 – 17.5 crore at the box office, only 2 crore less than the previous day’s 19.5 crore.

Very Close To Beating Stree 2

Now, Allu Arjun would be only 8 – 8.5 crore away from beating Stree 2 at the box office earned 627.50 crore. As soon as Allu Arjun does that, he will bring the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year 2024 at the box office.

Here is the day-wise breakdown of the film in fourteen days at the box office.

Day 1: 72 crore

Day 2: 59 crore

Day 3: 74 crore

Day 4: 86 crore

Day 5: 48 crore

Day 6: 36 crore

Day 7: 31.50 crore

Day 8: 27 crore

Day 9: 27.50 crore

Day 10: 46.50 crore

Day 11: 54 crore

Day 12: 20.50 crore

Day 13: 19.50 crore

Day 14: 17.5 crore* (estimated)

Total: 619 crore* (estimated)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

