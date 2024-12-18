Pushpa 2 is a force to reckon with, not just in India but also in international circuits. Allu Arjun starrer has achieved massive milestones as it is amongst the highest-grossing Tollywood films in the Gulf countries. Scroll below for a detailed comparison with Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, Salaar and others!

Box Office Collection in UAE-GCC

As per the last update, Pushpa 2: The Rule has made box office collections of 42.89 crores gross in the Gulf in 11 days since its release. It is only the second Indian film to have crossed the 40 crore mark in history. With such a huge feat, the Allu Arjun starrer has also become the second-highest Tollywood grosser in the international circuit.

Pushpa 2 has left behind Kalki 2898 AD, Salaar, and Baahubali, among others. It is now only behind Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which reigns at #1 spot with whopping earnings of 87.28 crores gross. Allu Arjun starrer will unfortunately not be able to cross that mark in its lifetime.

Take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing Tollywood films in UAE-GCC:

Baahubali 2: 87.28 crores

Pushpa 2: 42.89 crores

RRR: 39.60 crores

Kalki 2898 AD: 35.50 crores

Saaho: 23.77 crores

Check out the complete list of 10 highest-grossing Telugu films in the Gulf here.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

It is one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. Sukumar’s directorial is reportedly mounted on a whopping budget of 500 crores. It is also one of the longest Indian films made, with a runtime of over 200 minutes.

The ensemble cast features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj. Mythri Movie Makers have produced the film in association with Sukumar Writings.

Pushpa 2: The Rule was released in theatres worldwide on December 5, 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

