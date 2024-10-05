Jr NTR’s Devara did really well during its opening week, scoring well above 215 crores net at the Indian box office. In the long run, it might suffer due to its lack of strong legs, but it has done enough to display the stardom of the Tollywood superstar. In fact, in a comparison between the post-SS Rajamouli films’ collection, he has defeated Prabhas and his Saaho. Keep reading for a detailed story about an interesting feat!

We all know that SS Rajamouli’s brand is above everything in Tollywood. No matter who the leading star is, the name of Rajamouli will always act as the biggest crowd-pulling factor. So, being in a film of such a towering force is always a dream for an actor. However, after doing a film with Rajamouli, it’s really tough to keep up with mammoth box office expectations.

Prabhas did Saaho after Baahubali 2, and it isn’t hidden from anyone how badly he was pressured to deliver another all-time blockbuster. Of course, it’s not possible to deliver consecutive historic successes like Baahubali 2, but he did reasonably well with Saaho. In India, the film amassed 311 crores net, and while it is to be seen whether Jr NTR topples the collection with Devara or not, he has already defeated the Kalki 2898 AD star in Telugu collections.

For those who aren’t aware, Saaho earned around 153 crores net from the Telugu version. On the other hand, Devara has scored above 165 crores net in the first 7 days. That means Jr NTR, who returned to the big screen after RRR, has defeated Prabhas if we compare the Telugu collection of both their films after doing a magnum opus with SS Rahamouli.

Meanwhile, cumulatively, all versions of Devara did a net business of 218.85 crores at the Indian box office in the opening week. The Hindi-dubbed version contributed 48.27 crores to it.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

