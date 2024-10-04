Devara, starring Jr NTR in the leading role, is inching closer to the 250 crore mark in the domestic milestone. The action drama began on a thunderous note but is now battling for footfalls amid mixed reviews at the ticket windows. There was a further dip in box office collection on the second Friday. Scroll below to know what the early trends suggest for day 8.

Directed by Koratala Savi, the film was released on September 27, 2024. The Telugu film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Kalaiyarasan and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles. The star cast has been hailed for their impressive performances, but many have criticized the predictable plot.

Box Office Collection Day 8

As per the early trends flowing in, Devara made box office collection in the range of 6.50-6.75 crores on day 8 (in all languages). The action drama has witnessed a further dip of 7-4% compared to 7 crores earned on the previous day.

Take a look at the day-wise breakdown of Devara below:

Day 1- 83 crores

Day 2- 39 crores

Day 3- 42 crores

Day 4- 12.75 crores

Day 5- 14.10 crores

Day 6- 21 crores

Day 7- 7 crores

Day 8 – 6.50-6.75 crores (estimates)

The total box office collection after 8 days stands somewhere between 225.35-225.60 crores.

Only 25 crores away from the 250 crore mark!

Devara is now only 25 crores away from achieving the 250 crore milestone at the box office. There was potential for the Jr NTR starrer to achieve this milestone much before, but the run has been decent so far.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Singham Again Box Office: Deepika Padukone Is Only 100+ Crores Away From Becoming The First Indian Actress To Amass 1000 Crores In A Single Year!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News